Jennifer Lopez wants to be a mother is to be returned to the page of Alex Rodriguez

Flirting with the Oscar

Jennifer has a wide opportunity in the fifth actress to be with Latin roots nominated Oscarthanks to its activity as a Ramona in Crooksin the study of Telemundo assumed that this would be one of your dreams come true, although she accepted that the reaction of the critics specialized, already feels a winner.

“When she was a girl chiquita and dreamed of becoming an actress, singing and dancing, always thinking, in a time sothen all of the criticism of the film that excited me, because it was an effort very hard and I have many years in this business. For latinos, there are not so many papers and if we nominan something special,” he said.

The actress lives one of the best moments in his career, and also in the personal area.

(Getty Images)



In spite of this success, JLo clear priorities: “The children and Alex come first, then the other, while you will understand that we are good, but you need to have time to everything, you focused on the job and loses time with the children and the partner, so I do not want a life like that,” he ended.