Jennifer Lopez was recorded in the gym with terrible leggings your anatomy glued

Jennifer Lopez was taken by paparazzi in the city of angels in addition to Alex Rodriguez. According to Grosby Group, the pair seemed to be very concerned about the coronavirus, because they spent part of the day in the gym before a visit to the skin doctor.

JLo for the fitness-studio, his small Chanel bag combined in the color red with leggings in the same color, only it had small black accents. Which, as expected, they were like a second skin.

Behind her, A-Rod, her fiance, and neither of the two wore masks or gloves on the hands the moment the picture was taken.

It should be noted that the instant Jennifer Lopez, in addition to your partner was incorporated on Monday, a few hours ago.