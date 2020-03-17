Jetpack, more ammo in the magazine, the speed of movement and overload. Game spy in Fortnite

In Fortnite is a very interesting System, which allows you to improve our character entered.

Epic Games really postarało. In addition to new Skins, or changes on the map, in the game also the so-called games-spy were. It is a completely new System, that is, in the end, it closes both sides of the conflict, the Ghost and the darkness.

As stated in keranie greetings, we the matches of the Operation, in the framework of which on our account, the critical hit chance is increased for more technology to play with.

If the spy in Fortnite

The choice of the group we can change at any time, but because of the game we got the next set of bonuses. You pretty much.

We shoot, for example, faster, more grenades, move faster, or faster reloading. All this, however, is only in the context of the Operation.

It is a nice novelty that no one had expected. In the next few weeks, more and more technology. In General, basically you can find out after the self-ikonkach. Here, Jetpack, and others, have already seized items be granted.

Special mode, in which you apply skills, you will probably still today.