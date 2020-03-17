“Just like old times!”: Miley Cyrus announced its Association with a pop-star. – Live!

Miley Cyrus there is always the talk about social networks, because of their posts or their words in the rule do not significantly affect the public opinion.

On this occasion the American singer known for his Stories of Instagram, which is a musical concert via an online portal. Oh, OMG!

– In The News

After the spread of the coronavirus, and as part of their show journal “Bright-Minded”, the ex-wife of Liam Hemsworth will be live today, on the day, but it is not like the previous.

What is the reason? The protagonist of “Hannah Montana” a very special guest: Demi Lovato in his new show with the virtual.

As you read, the actress of “The last song” he pressed her profile official I felt very excited and happy, this, within this activity, his colleague and friend for more than 15 years.

It should be recalled that both stars ex – “Disney girls” and started at a very young people. In addition, although many of the “haters” especulaban that the artist of 27 years and the interpreter, “Drop the debt” had enmity due to the proximity of Demi with Selena Gomez, today, everything was in the past.

Finally, as you can imagine, fans Miley Cyrus and the ex Wilmer Valderrama expect per hour of the live broadcast. Of luxury!