Katy Perry spent a single Valentine’s day, What happens to the wedding with Orlando Bloom?



The couple pledged a year ago and celebrated in the social networks with unpublished photos Credit: Agencies



Katy Perry



and

Orlando Bloom



are

engaged



for a year and wedding bells are ringing for the couple in the near future. However, although everything is going well between them,

you could not spend Valentine’s day



. What is the reason? Both are filled with professional obligations in different parts of the world.

Days, the in is the Perry one of the judges

American Idol



and Bloom of the recording in Prague is a new Chapter

Carnival Row



the series from Amazon that you the main role. Despite the distances, the pair of their hectic schedule, they managed to co-ordinate, to see, two days prior to the



to accompany the day of the lovers, and the singer traveled to the capital of the Czech Republic to the actors for a day of shooting.

The paparazzi took some photos of the meeting of the couple in England: the artist is wearing a warm jacket down to the ankles, a wool cap and boots. Your husband-to-be to walk at his side as the character she interprets, Rycroft Philo strate, while your dog is walking.



Katy Perry visited Orlando Bloom in Prague, where he the recording of the series from Amazon Credit: GROSBY GROUP



The couple celebrated a Valentine’s day in advance and went for dinner in Prague. The two looks were informal seen climbing into a car, to a restaurant in the city. In this way, but they could not be together, the day of lovers, conspired to enjoy time together for a couple of days before your special date. Recall that the

14. February



in the past year

Bloom proposed to him the marriage of the singer



after four years of love.



Two days before Valentine’s day, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were at a dinner in Prague Credit: GROSBY GROUP



The post romantic Katy Perry, a year before their engagement

Back in America, the singer took the opportunity of the

the day of lovers



and remembers his great engagement party with the actor in 2019 when sharing photos from this special time, in the actor, a luxurious diamond ring gave him.

”

A year ago, said Yes to a life of love and evolution



and definitely, there was never a dull moment,” wrote Perry in the heading of the romantic post-cards in black-and-white from the day of his commitment. Her future husband, she said the password with humor: “We don’t do anything boring.” On the photos, laughing, funny, surrounded by a decor that screams love everywhere: a heart, giant fact, of roses, bouquets of flowers and candles.

The look of the author of “Hot n cold” combines perfectly with the theme of the celebration: used to make a tube dress tight around the body with earrings in the shape of hearts and a belt game, and Bloom surprised them with a classic suit, totally black, and the delicate detail of a rose in the inside pocket of his jacket.

Both Perry, as Bloom already happened to have, on the altar: the pop artist she was married to the comedian Russell Brand, in 2010 and 2012; and

the actor with the model Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013,



who is the father of Flynn Christopher Bloom was 8 years old.

The future husband and wife began to come in 2015, but in February 2017, they proclaimed publicly their separation. But love was more, and in august of the same year gave a new chance. Since that time together as a couple and finally decided to take the big step.