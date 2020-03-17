Larry Hernández made the same Tik Tok” that Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod

Your browser does not support iframes.

The use of videos Tik Tok is gaining more prominent, and this time it was the turn of Larry Hernández and his wife, the fascinated on your million followers with a funny video.

The couple of decided to take on the challenge in the fashion on this platform, which consists of dancing together with another person to the rhythms of “Nonstop” Drakeafter replacing the rollers, and even the clothes.

The result was a resounding success, and the video now has more than half a million reproductions.

Larry Hernández, the strange video shared on his official Instagram with the made it clear that the link, the Kenia Ontiveros is second to none.

