Listen, Donald Glover, and Beyonce singing “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?”

The live-action remake of “the lion king” comes out in theaters in less than a month, under the direction of Jon Favreau with a copy of the photo realistic the classic, lively, now Disney has a shopping center, where you can hear for the first time the song “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?”, played by Donald Glover and Beyonce

The song was written and performed by Sir Elton John in the movie from 1994, Beyonce plays Nala while Glover voice of Simba gives a grown-up

Other songs that are expected to be re-interpreted in the film “The circle of life” and “Hakuna Matata”

The film is live-action Director: Jon Favreau with the votes of the big names of Hollywood: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Seth Rogen, Beyonce Knowles, Eric Andre, and Billy Eichner, among others, and is expected to be July in the cinemas on 19