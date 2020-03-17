María León conquered the nets to dance to Shakira

María León loved your followers on social networksthen you share a video in which was his great ability to dance to the rhythm a song of Shakirawhere he left his best steps. The video quickly viral.

The ex-singer of Playa limbowho prove the rule that networks in addition to the vocals and also good for the dance, surprised their fans to move the hips to the rhythms of “Hips Don ‘ t Lie” in the video, which is already more than 400 thousand of reproductions.

María León is usually sharing with your fans, as well as moments of his career as a singer, videos of your training as a dancer for their presentations and their passion and talent-pool dance.

This time the singer wanted to show that you managed a fan of the songs of Shakira and videos of TiTok, it conquered more than half a million followers.

“After the training at home… So TikTok,” he wrote.

lnb