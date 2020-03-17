Miley Cyrus spreads the good wishes and support in times of quarantine | social networks | entertainment

Los Angeles –

To help of other, to him from the quarantine in their homes, cancel, and events organizing,are some of the ways that the entertainment industry is responding to the spread of the new coronavirus, of the most people recover, but they can cause serious disorders in the elderly, and persons with pre-existing conditions.

The last star to do this, the singer Miley Cyrus is. The interpreter Malibuis trapped on the search for spread hope and warmth to the people at home during the pandemic.

On Tuesday announced that every day will appear this week Instagram Live a program of interviews, which is called Bright-Minded: Live with Miley (mind: life with Miley)

Cyrus began with the transfer. Her first guest was last Monday, his own therapist, and the second, to be Lovato next Tuesday, is Demi.

“These meetings with a light to dark, stay positive and cope with stress during this pandemic,” said Cyrus in a press release. “They also provide hope and escape, optimism, and a way to stay in touch while we are all trying to separate, social”.

“It remains safe and healthy! Kisses and hugs,” finished the ex-Disney star. Cyrus is part of the group of celebrities who appear and talk in new ways in the social networks, in the middle of the quarantine.

Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner have read, books for children, call the in Instagram for a new nonprofit organization have begun to #Save with stories . While the singer Katharine McPhee and her husband, music producer David Foster, give concerts shorts overnight online. (I)