Netflix has shown, a poster, and the official date of the Premiere of the brotherhood’s long-awaited serial with seu Jorge – Notes – Glamurama

Fans of seu Jorge, you can start to celebrate: Netflix is the official poster and the date of the premiere of “the brotherhood”, the original TV series in Brazil, has revealed today, is the story of the emergence of a criminal gang in prison to tell, and her behind-the-scenes. The eight-episode first season, to Premiere globally on the 25. October. In the city of São Paulo in the 1990s, the story of the life of christina (Naruna Costa, a lawyer who is honest tells that he discovered that his brother, Edson (her George) is a prisoner and a leader of a criminal gang on the rise. For this reason, it is necessary, the work of the law enforcement authorities against him, but you don’t see for years. In the brotherhood, a dangerous mission, you are in touch with your dark side.

It is worth noting, that your George is always passionate about political issues. In an interview with Glamurama, the actor and presenter spoke about what he believes that there is a solution for the United States. To break “the law, our resources and opportunities. We are a continental country, but with over 200 million people. Perhaps, if we are an old country, were in the home of a billion dollars. But we have a mass of hard-working, very strong, and features than ever before. It is not acceptable that we are in a situation like this. I do not accept, neglect of education, etc. entering the decade, a decade, and both the child and the young person no incentive for the development of his or her life. A shame, because we have so much in popularity and features, the whole world is here for you. When it comes out, it is from the United States, which is a reaction to the fact that it looks as if it came from a goal! You have a curiosity and love for us. And the media is not only here. It has also in Italy, on the bank of the Vatican…”

In addition to the brotherhood, His George has done many other movies in terms of the political, such as “Marighella”, “city of God” and the “army-of-Elipe 2”.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt11-wM_UdY(/embed)