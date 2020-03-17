Photo: Beyoncé was a very short dress that you have in evidence of this, as a Lot of meat!

Singer Beyonce has once again run amok all of your fans

17. March 2020 · 16:58 hs

Beyoncé Giselle Carter, or better known as Beyoncé is a singer-songwriter of us-American 38 years old, has announced, on the screen in the last few years with his talent is not innate, because the interviews have rained.

A curiosity of the American singer Beyonce is that when she was just a girl, his father made him run, 1.5 km away, while she sang, because it was the way he found to entrenarla since the biggest feature of the singer that he has in his presentations, you are usually dancing wildly while singing.

In 2014, the singer Beyoncé the artist, the most powerful in the world, according to a journal specializing in the economy, as the singer collected 2.5 million dollar shot.

We have recently found that in the official Instagram of Beyoncé a photo that you all surprised your fans now, we see the artist with a black dress, short, that what makes your legs fully explored.

What is striking is that at the age of 38 years and Beyonce is still her legs well tonificadas and edited, and as to be expected, have not stopped the comments in the post.