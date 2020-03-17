Rihanna donned the clothing of the “Savage,” and so he showed her bodysuit-white with suspenders

The singer is like Kim Kardashian with your brand Skims, a perfect model of your best and wildest sets

Rihanna is a success “Savage X-Code“ a brand that has come a lot of women thanks to the designs, sexy and comfortable for all types of curves and sizes.

But the famous artists, such as Kim Kardashian, is one of the most important models of the brand, and for this reason, the clothing moves to show off some of your clothes more courage.

View this post on Instagram It’s a #savage spring w/ the Queen 👑🌺 Post shared by SAVAGE X-CODE-BY-RIHANNA (@savagexfenty) on Mar 11, 2020 at 2:15pm PDT

Today, Rihanna the promotion of the introduction of his “Savage Spring” is colorful models, daring and playful brings, probably the sexual life of both the man and the woman to be more fun.

View this post on Instagram Marie Antoinette could NEVA 👏 #savage spring Post shared by SAVAGE X-CODE-BY-RIHANNA (@savagexfenty) on Mar 2, 2020 at 6:29pm PST

Because Rihanna had shown that his line, which will bring more films, only in principle, only one had stopped to see the front of his bodysuit white.

View this post on Instagram Waiting for that midnight drop like…⁣ ⁣ You already know, where we drop new styles each month, and March is sure to be Savage AF! 💜 #UXTRA #savage spring Post shared by SAVAGE X-CODE-BY-RIHANNA (@savagexfenty) on Feb 29, 2020 at 11:30am PST