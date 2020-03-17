Rob Kardashian 2020: the processing of Robert Kardashian, Jr was., the son of Kris Jenner

For all the children of Kris Jenner, had 5 girls and only one child: Rob born Kardashian and just 33 years old, still the man of the house died, her father Robert Kardashian in 2003.

Rob Kardashian is the most mysterious of the whole family. While her sisters have formed Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie, his fortune and his business, supports the success of the reality tv family’s ” Keeping Up With The Kardashians, it the most part, has lived in the shadows.

The transformation from Rob Kardashian, the brother of the Kardashians, the hidden always

It may not be, exposed to on television or in the social networks, especially after the scandalous relationship that he has with Blac Chyna, even though it ended in bad terms, gave Rob’s so cute in her life: her daughter’s Dream.

Kris Jenner gave him a warm greeting message in your profile of Instagram, sharing several photos of your child in different eras.

“You really are the father, son, brother and friend is more than wonderful and I’m very proud of you… you’re always here for all of us and I thank God every day, bless me with you. You’re a big part of my heart and I love you very much,” wrote the proud mother.

Kris also took the opportunity to share a picture of Rob, in her childhood, while her father, Robert Kardashian, which he wore on his shoulders.

Rob Kardashian with her father, Robert Kardashian / Instagram

His older sister, Kim Kardashian, dedicated to him a tender messagea reminder of a birthday celebrated in Las Vegas.

“Happy birthday, I love you to Rob. I remember this trip to Las Vegas, as if it were yesterday. I hope we can all celebrate together soon,” wrote the celebrity.

Even though you don’t like the idea to show your life in front of the cameras, the aware of is that the family is the most important and that is why she always tries to spend time with your sisters.

In celebration of Halloween 2019, Rob Kardashian surprised everyone by taking pictures, together with her sisters, Kylie and Kendall.

Also, your mother was able to take a photo with him to a costume party, which you organized in your house with the whole family

And, despite his youth, has proven to be the best father for the daughter’s Dream, and the best uncle to his nieces. This is a picture of you in the arms of True, the daughter Khloé, if I have to meet in the vicinity of, 1 year old.

For some years, have had that struggle with your weight, but recently in us media reported, is the implementation of a healthier way of life in the present.

And to focus also complete the education of his daughter, his brand of clothing Halway-Dead is dedicated.

