Salma Hayek shows why it has taken so long to break the silence, Harvey Weinstein

VALERIE MACON

The actress is of Mexican Salma Hayek Pinault he revealed in an interview with the The Oprah Winfrey Showon Wednesday morning, you were not supposed to talk to you about the attack Harvey Weinstein. The manufacturer has already been accused by many women of sexual harassment. Hayek said that he had been asked by the newspaper New York Time to participate in the first news report about the attacks, but was not accepted. “The newspaper, The New York Times contacted, the cry myself to participate in the story, but from then on, I started to, and I will not accept it. I felt like a coward, to be ashamed of. I have the support of women for over two decades, but I have not been able to do it (the report)… then I thought of my daughter… I thought about the shame“ said Salma.

The actress also said, that, first of all, the idea is to put your name on the list of potential victims, the manufacturer would make a big difference. “I felt like my pain was very, very small in comparison with the other. I thought to myself, ‘there is No reason for me to speak, because it happens to all of us‘“ he said.

Two months after the rejection of the proposal, Salma decided to write an article for the journal, to tell your story. The actress starred in the film The it is produced by Harvey Weinstein, and, the, for which he received a nomination for the golden globe Award for Best actress, but the relationship between the two was tumultuous before and during recording. According to the report, in December 2017, the actress is to be released constantly, the ‘invitations’ denied ‘ from the winery: “Do not take a bath with him. Don’t let him see me take a shower. To get a massage from him. Don’t let him to me oral sex”. According to Hayek, the clicked the “no”,”Anger, Machiavellian“for the Lord. Weinstein, who threatened with death.

According to the release, the team of Harvey Weinstein has denied the allegations. “Mr Weinstein thinks Salma Hayek is an American actress and engaged them for some of his movies. He was very proud of his nomination for the golden globe Award for Best actress for her role in Frida, and it continues to work. Jennifer Lopez was also interested in the role of the housing and, at the time, the star of the most popular. Weinstein went on to the other investors Salmait,“ says a statement to the press sent.