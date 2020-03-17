Scarlett Johansson, a critique of the political correctness and the gay and lesbian people will be annoyed

At the time when the representation in the cinema, is increasingly becoming a topic of discussion, the American actress Scarlett Johansson he entered into a discussion with a community of LGBTQ+ after the criticism of the the ‘political correctness’.
In an interview with the magazine As IfShe said that she feels comfortable, any kind of Person, including plants and animals, as it is a film and tv actress. At the moment Scarlett has said that the “politically correct” it is unethical for the art.
“I have the feeling that the representation in the cinema and it is a trend that needs to be done to, for various reasons-social, but there are times when it is difficult to do if it affects the art, because I feel that art should be free of restrictions”he said. After the aftermath of the event, many people on social media have used to criticism of the placement of the ads. According to the activist, sexual orientation, Charlotte ClymerScarlett is one of a kind and you don’t know the value of a representative film. Scarlett Johansson is a woman, the white, cis, and without the problems of employment opportunities. Transgender people are required to interpret, the people, trans. The end-point. It is very disappointing that you have nothing to learn, and you don’t care, about the experiences of trans people”Charlotte wrote on Twitter. Scarlett Johansson revealed that if she felt bad, after the controversy with the character of the trans –
Hours after the many demonstrations against the positioning of Scarlett, the rise of social media, with the help of an artist who has exhibited is to say, a statement that the comments in the journal “edited” and “taken out of context”. “The question I answered in my interview with the artist David Salle, he was on the tension between political correctness and art. Personally, I think that in an ideal world, every actor should interpret to be able to art in all its forms, should be immune against the “politically correct”. That was the point it,” she said. And he added: “I realized that there is a significant discrepancy in the film industry, which are preferably of the actors are white and cis, that not all the players I have had the same opportunities. To fight to support I continue, the diversity in all areas, and I will continue the project for inclusion”.
