Scarlett Johansson has changed with the death of Black Widow in the Avengers: deadline – News from the movie

Before, it was like Harry Potter… well I

The Black widow is still going to win the adventure of a solo, but it’s Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), he found his last, tragic and heroic in Avengers: Ultimatum. You all know how it has made a great sacrifice, by throwing herself from a cliff to an eagle, the Archer (Jeremy Renner), in order to be able to the jewel of the soul. But did you know it could have been different?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, ScarJo proved that, originally, the scene more action would have. “We were chased by creatures with the kind of marketing (from Harry Potter). And I think the parents have never forgiven ourselves for the appearance of the Monster. (Have we changed because we wanted to leave the audience with the weight of this loss and the shock of the situation.”

So the scene was reshot to generate after it, a more emotional and less action. To see the result of this was on the canvas in the year 2019, at the latest, on the final cut of the film Directors Joe and Anthony Russo. The final (in the original), it ended up that the film with the highest box-office history, beating James Cameron’s Avatar.

Directed by Cate Shortland, The Black Widow Romanoff, the return to Russia, a meeting of old allies in the journey to the end of the program came with Natasha, the government turned it into a killer — while at the same time, you stand in front of the mysterious villain, the head Coach. Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, O. T Fagbenle, and Ray Winstone round out the cast.

The Black Widow You have planned the premiere for the 30. April in cinemas in Brazil. You already saw my analysis of the trailer and an exclusive interview with the chief of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige?

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rPOqPd82JR0(/embed)