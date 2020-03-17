Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have spoken to the premiere of your new song

A few weeks ago, Selena Gomez he was all the rage, thanks to the release of their latest single with the title Lots Of You To Love Mewas played by some fans as a theme, cathartic, in which the singer expresses her feelings after his break Justin Bieberhe is a tense and complicated relationship for a large part of his youth, and until about three years ago.



VIEW GALLERY





Now, Selena has broken the silence, and spoke of the controversy that it has generated, starting with the premiere of the song, which has become already commented, in one of the biggest successes of the band, their entire career. Even also, the actress confessed, held a conversation with the interpreter Sorrywho speaks his impressions about the song he.





VIEW GALLERY







In an interview with Ryan Seacrest, Selena explained that after the premiere of Lots Of You To Love Me the opportunity she had to speak with your exnovio, according to the statements of the singer seems to him like the song. “He said that she was beautiful, it was a little difficult“of exestrella Disney Channel the famous presenter.

BUT NEWS LIKE THIS:

– The news of Selena Gomez Taylor Swift: ‘Thank you for the reminder of how to be a better person’

Selena Gomez reacts about his alleged ‘confrontation’ with Hailey Bieber

In the same interview, Selena Gomez spoke of the time that they crossed, while he writes the songs and how much things have changed in your life since then. “It’s weird, because I like this song a year ago and it is as if I felt differently than I do. It is a feeling that very interesting,” confessed the artist, while adding that the song was for the fans that have the slope for it at any time and lived, your processes, your personal page.





VIEW GALLERY







The day after the release of Lots Of You To Love Me, Selena was back to the burden, and debuted a new song is an instant success. It is Look At Her Nowin the re-referenced, what is lived, the end of her relationship with Justin Bieber. Although these two topics were very successful, Selena revealed that her new album, only these two songs, which touch on the theme of the breaking of the shell Babyso the hard drive is focused on their experiences of today.



