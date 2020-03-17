Selena Gomez makes fans with emotional gift Amazing!

The return Selena Gomez the music was one of the incredible moments you will never forget your loyal fans, because the former girl’s Disney will be published after the time that he could not create the scenarios, a new album on the 10th of January.

We remind you that Selena Gomez with her latest theme is called “Lots of You To Love Me,” she could leave behind the stormy past, the lived with Justin Bieber because the song reflects the pain, he lived the famous during the separation.

Now the singer is 27 years of age, with the focus on the music, because in addition to the advertising for her next album, Selena Gomez wanted to surprise their loyal fans and therefore shared what he was doing in his house.

You may be interested in: Selena Gomez swings Taylor Swift with her new album “Rare”

Selena Gomez decided to surprise their loyal fans and as a gift for Christmas decided to autografias thousands of hard drives, revealed as in recent publications has been on Instagram.

“Merry Christmas and many blessings for you and your loved ones. 4,000 to less than 6,000, more from RARE the 10. January”.

SELENA GOMEZ SHOWED off THE GIFT THEY Had THEIR FANS

In the pictures Selena Gomez showed you can the famous you can enjoy a cold climate, while the concentration at the end of the cds signing for his loyal fans.

Fans Selena Gomez was very eager to get their hands on the new album of the singer, because after several years, not thrown to have, a material label, finally the long wait will be worth it.

Follow us on Instagram and get the news trend of the week.