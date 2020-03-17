Selena Gomez showed that sometimes fear, always remain single

Then, the abuse of suffering during her relationship with Justin Bieber and life is a short affair with The Weeknd, Selena Gomez admitted that she thinks sometimes that she will find true love and remain single forever.

During a recent interview for Apple’s Music and Genius, the singer confessed that “some days when I Wake up, and I’m angry, I think: ‘I’m gonna be alone forever“.

But this thought does not leave much in the head, who is also an actress, said that “after you spend 15 minutes, I say to myself, ‘I know that there is someone for everyone“.

Selena Gomez reveals the empowering message Rare

The star made the statements about your expectations in love to then go on to explain the message behind its simple Rare. The song talks about the importance of self-respect in the course of a relationship, in maybe not the gets what he deserves.

“The self-esteem and self-confidence are a constant struggle for me. Will improve with time and age, but there is always something I’m working on. I think this is the highest, what I have said, in reality, I gained me, and I claim the right to this and I have to take out the right, the things I want, and talk about things that want to talk to you,” said Gómez.

About the choir, he said: “What I think it is so important to this choir, that you realize, ‘Hey, I did everything. I’m not saying to be perfect, but, Yes, I know, I’m special’ and I think it is a modest approach, to say, ‘What, what don’t you see that I’m different?”.

As he repeated the bridge between the topic and the opposite signals: “I heard you in certain relationships, and have experienced ( … ), that it hurt a satisfaction for someone, because you know that you don’t care. You despise deliberately someone, because you want to keep at this level“.

“It is, than this person is depressed, so that you never notice and say: “Oh, I’m strong enough to find a way out of this situation,” he added.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ItkATS9Hcm0&feature=emb_logo(/embed)