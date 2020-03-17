Separately, Alessandra Ambrosio would be looking for someone with financial stability

It’s been a while that there were rumors that Alessandra Ambrosio would be separated from the business man Jamie Mazur, and by the time that the supermodel has not commented on the matter publicly. Among friends, however is a different story.

According to the newspaper Extra, the couple is no longer together, as of March this year, but Alessandra is in a difficult situation and are not able to put an end to in relation to the 13-year-old Jamie by a financial crisis. For this reason, the model play a few of your debts from the businessman and people close to you, you have.desabafado just looking for men with financial stability

Jamie, on the other hand, has done the queue for the ride. According to a source close to the couple, and that he would rent an apartment to life with a new girlfriend.

Together, Janice and Jamie, are the parents of Anja Louise and Noah Phoenix, arizona, for nine and six years, respectively.