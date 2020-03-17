Swift, lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus warning against coronavirus

Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus some of the great stars of the music locked in, they asked their fans to stay in their homes and as a measure responsible, given the spread of the coronavirus.

On Instagram, Lady Gaga throws, the disease can atajada with “kindness”. “This reminds us of what is, to feel and to be human. I think it is very important to recognize that we are, and we are a unique community of global type. We can not do this without the kindness”.

And adds: “The coronavirus has no prejudices. My thought for the day is to accept that there will be moments, in the us feel helpless and out of control, but we can fill that gap with kindness and be part of the solution to a global problem. We can learn healing, to be kind and care for each other, each other in this time”.

For his part, Taylor Swift expressed her “concern” in view of the possibility that “things do not take with sufficient seriousness now” by the coronavirus. “I see a lot of posts, meetings, and festivals, happen still. This is the time to cancel the plans,” he said.

“It asislarse really, as much as we are not able to spend perhaps someone a little more, or prone to this. It is a time is really scary, but we have to make sacrifices, in this moment,” he said.

Comparatiendo a clip of Hannah Montana on Twitter Cyrus has also spoken about their fans“I know reflective. With respect. To be compassionate. Man. While we prepare ourselves to be in the distance partner. No one needs all of the soup shop. The more atesoremos, more expensive and scarcer, the demand, leaving many without essential items. This is a good time to practice the attitude back”.

The three singers following in the footsteps of Ariana Grande before he asked his followers, who applied the more serious of coronavirus. “I can still hear a surprising amount of things people say, this is not a big problem, we are good, we have to live our. And that has me hallucinating really”.

“I understand that it was as back to the felt for a few weeks, but please, read what’s going on. Please, make not a blind eye,” emphasised Large.