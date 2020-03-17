Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande help contain social distance to the coronavirus | COVID-19 | Instagram | Twitter nndc Famous

The star of action films with Arnold Schwarzenegger told the Americans that they “ignore the idiots”, Lady Gaga told that she was almost empty at home with their dogs Taylor Swift he claimed that it is necessary to do to urge victims, its 128 million fans practice to include social distance in an attempt by the coronavirus.

While the us authorities, are the occupations of the citizens hands to wash and isolate as much as possible Ariana Grande and Heidi Klum were their voices of celebrities who called for a drastic reduction of social interactions.

“I still see too many meetings and meetings and parties. This is the time to cancel plans, really are isolated, everything is possible”, published Swift in the social networks on Sunday.

“There is a time is really scary, but we have to make sacrifices now”, the singer of “Fearless”.

New York and Los Angeles, announced the closure of bars, restaurants and cinemas can be found starting on Monday, as the number of deaths climbed to victims by the outbreak up to 65 over the weekend.

Schwarzenegger, the star of the “Terminator” and celebrated the former Governor of California, released a video of her hugging in her kitchen, her two horses, in miniature. “We do not have. We don’t go to restaurants. Since we don’t so something,” said on Sunday. “Stay in your homes as much as possible. You listen to the experts, ignore the idiots”, he added.

The pop-star Ariana Grande, seemed to be the answer to the publications in social networks, on the weekend of people frequenting bars, restaurants, and public places, in spite of the outbreak of the coronavirus brag.

“It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation lightly.” the singer “7 ring said,” as 177 million followers on Instagram. “Please, make not a blind eye,” he added.

The exchica Bond Olga Kurylenko, who appeared in “Quantum of Solace” in 2008, announced on Sunday I was “imprisoned” at home ” after a positive coronavirus, together with Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson as other celebrities, to you the diagnosis of your disease.

The model and judge of “america’s Got Talent,” Heidi Klum said he is distanced from her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz of fever a week ago. Klum said, they made the test of the coronavirus, but he has not the result.

The singer Miley Cyrus has asked her fans not to panic and to buy, and are thoughtful while you are preparing to social distance. “No one needs all of the soup shop,” he wrote on Twitter.