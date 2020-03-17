Taylor Swift and the guys that were a part of your love life

The message (fan) of the year

From October 2012 to January 2013, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were the headlines of the major news agencies of the heartespecially because the loyal followers of the One Direction were concerned about the message.

The couple put him in his courtship, and the singer is not dedicated to him, only one, but two songs from her album 1989: Out of the Woods and Style. Years later, the singer of One Direction you explain in an interview Rolling Stonewhy the break: “You go on a date with someone you like, isn’t it? Should be as simple as that. It was all a learning process, but it is true that everything that you wanted to, is that there is a relationship “normal”.