Taylor Swift invites you all to follow the example of your cat in this quarantine

The COVID-19 or better known as Coronavirus she’s forced to explain in different countries quarantine,. The United States is not one of the areas that more measures are taken to increase further the number of their victims. Therefore, artists are encouraged to stay home and not leave; among them is the singer Taylor Swiftwho has his cat Meredith in front of this quarantine virus.

Taylor Swift is a lover of cats, in fact the owner of 3, Meredith, Olivia and the last, Benjamin. The U.S. interpreter in the past few days, expressed his full support for the quarantine measures that have been taken, your country and the rest of the world, the pandemic of the Coronavirus. So, in order to continue the isolation, Taylor a tender photo of Meredith shared.

The cats of Taylor Swift/photo: Fanpop



In the description of the publication, says: “For Meredith, the quarantine is a way of life. I know how Meredith”, in the lovely picture we can see the cat of Taylor in what appears to be his refuge. The singer of 30 years, usually do not share a lot of pictures on your instagram, in spite of more than 128 million fans, but Yes, how to show your beautiful Pets that you or your baby.

Taylor Swift and Coronavirus

Some us media have reported that the interpreter, “the Lover” has a donation of one million dollars to find the cure to the Coronavirus. However, nothing is up officially now.

Although the primary reason for this is that Taylor may have this donation because her mother, Andrea Swift, for the moment, to life, again to cancer; therefore, it is crucial that the COVID-19 is controlled in order to protect their health and the health of the rest of the population.

Taylor Swift and asked her fans, the stay in the quarantine/photo:Instagram



However, it is not know yet whether Taylor Swift remained in quarantine with his family in the United States, or to stay if she decided in the UK with her friend, Joey, Alwin. Until such time, the singer of “Shake it off” continues to support people to stay in your house, and even have to cancel some dates of their tour “music-Lover’s Festival”.