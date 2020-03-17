Taylor Swift is the artist with more profit in the Usa



There are achievements, which is accessed by its own weight. The claim of equal pay for equal work regardless of gender, is a struggle for these times. Clear that in the music business today is no longer very important, whether or not the person wins, on a stage, a man or a woman. In fact, it is the second time in the last five years, the American singer

Taylor Swift



is on the first place of the biggest fundraisers in this business.

According to Forbes magazine, in the last year (from mid-2018 to mid-2019, because in the United States, the activity was calculated from a Northern summer to the next) was charged to the artists more money: 185 million us dollars gross. And already in 2016, had agreed to this throne with 170 million. In addition, the last tour, the ex is a has been recorded for the singer of country and current pop star, as the one who earns more money in the United States. This note, as well as a trade agreement, the result would be very advantageous, you bring important for the blonde singer to stay with this throne.

Without a doubt, in addition to the work on the scenarios has to move in different directions. Only in november, premiere networks, two records are completely different. One of them was a song, the

he wrote with the composer of musicals, Andrew Lloyd Webber, a new version of ” Cats filmed



A few days before premiered

a remix of the theme of Lovers, with the participation of the singer Shawn Mendes



. And at the end of november, he is the artist with the most winners of the American Music Awards.

More characters he Michael Jackson throughout his career has



. While the king of pop 24 awards won, the current Queen, as it reached 29 in the last month, in the last issue of the prices.

In the list drawn up by Forbes are listed, in addition to Taylor Swift: Kanye West (150 million), Ed Sheeran (110 million), The Eagles (100 million), Elton John (84 million), Jay-Z (81 million), Beyoncé (81 million), Drake (75 million), Diddy (70 million) and Metallica (68.5 million). You are the one in the top-ten Americans this year. Between the data bands and soloists with a long-standing career highlight continued success in the music market of the United States. The case of Elton John, by a kind of tour “chalchalera” (or endless) farewell, Metallica and the Eagles.

In the list, Rihanna (62 million), Travis Scott (58 million), Justin Timberlake (EUR 57 million), Katy Perry (57.5 million), a Pink and BTS (57 million), Billy Joel (52 million), Bruno Mars (51 million), Jimmy Buffett and Eminem (50 million) and Fleetwood Mac (49 million) follow.