The biggest controversy in his career, Angelina Jolie

After the wedding, Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton, a favorite of the paparazzi, especially on his statements (and statements) of public affection was one of the couples. The two came to the use of the collars with the blood of another, something that caused a lot of controversy in the time. After an intense relationship, Jolie and Thornton broke up in 2003.

In the year 2000, the media has managed to an emotional moment between Angelina Jolie and her brother, a terrible indictment. The actress has appeared in kissing her brother, Jamie on the red carpet at the academy awards, and the Newspapers and magazines, specializing in soon to show, the rumors of incest and the question of the closeness of the brothers and sisters.

Second, Cis Rundle, a very close friend of Marcheline mother of Angelina), and the “kiss scandal” was nothing more than a demonstration of brotherly love.

“The day she kissed Jamie at the Oscars, it was. on the first day of treatment, the cancer Marcheline Together they left the hospital and came together for the ceremony. No one seemed to know what had happened to her in the hospital. It was as if he had said: ‘Look, we’re here now!’. And the world saw incest. They could only rely on the other. You’ve always had a very close relationship, especially the mother,” said Rundle.

In the fall of 2017, Angelina Jolie, directed, and published the drama is the First, you murderer of My father, based on the life of the activist, of Cambodia Loung Ung, during the regime of the Khmer Rouge. You can choose from the occupation of the children is long, Jolie was sought, the children in the houses, slums and in places with few amenities. The intention of the Director, the actors and Actresses, the child with the life that you have suffered, you would understand the concept of the film and the acting.

