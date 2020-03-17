“The Black widow” and “The woman in the window” is the group’s debut is delayed

More the set of the film was delayed from the date of the first event in may, including the battle of comic books The Black Widow – The Black Widow” .

The adventure in the land of Scarlett Johansson in the Marvel The Black Widow – The Black Widow”after much speculation, turned out to see their debut postponed for an indefinite period of time. In the film by Cate Shortland, with Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz, the new trailer reveals, it is only 1 week old.

The Disney has, also, movie The 20th Century “The woman in the window”based on the best-seller, with Amy Adams in the lead role, is scheduled for the 14th of may, and the film Searchlight Pictures “The Extraordinary life of David Copperfield”the new film from the creators of the series “VEEP” Armando Lannucci, the eu appointment was for 10. June.

See see see see see also: “Furious pace 9”, “A Quiet Place” and 2″ as well as “Peter rabbit” and 2 ” extended

Also in the Focus Features has delayed the release of the critically-acclaimed thriller from Sundance “The Promising Young Woman,”with Carey Mulligan, and the realization of the Emerald Fennell (author of “Killing Eve,” and the actress of “the crown”), which would have its premiere in the US on 17 April.

“Women with weapons” it had been delayed in the UK for the premiere of the 26. March, was also delayed in the USA by the Bleecker Street and the media. The “Blue Story” the Paramount was also postponed to 20 March in the United States.

See see see see see also: “007 – Die No time” is officially pushed back to November

To be announced, in addition to the already, in the previous articles, have also been delayed in the UK: “Ophelia” with that, Daisy Ridley, “The Space Between Us” with Eva Green, “The Truth.” In Koreeda, “Matthias and Maxime” Xavier Dolan, “I Still Believe” about the singer, Jeremy Camp, and the film in Singapore “Ramen Shop “Family Business”.the documentary “A German Life”, “Room 212” with Chiara Mastroianni, “Waiting for Anya” during the second world war, the drama, history, Spanish “The Long Night”.the series “My heroes of science: the rise of the hero”, “#Anne Frank – Parallel Lives” the documentary, with Helen Mirren.

With all the debut of the Portuguese, the above listed are only from the second half of March, and continues to fall, while the calendar, from the first performances in April and may, after the closure of the theatre in the UK (including the IN the, The UCI and Cinema And The City), but also to the various dealers and manufacturers in the market.

To start with, the Cinemundo has turned officially, with all the premieres in April on the American film in the UK “Fatima”, “My Spy”. with Dave Bautista, United States “The Translator” with Olga Kurylenko, and the two countries, Mary’s milk, the French Comedy “The Best Is Yet To Come” Activities “Live: World Tour”.

See see see see see also: Universal Pictures ‘ the break-barriers-and-premiere movies on VOD

With the upcoming debut of the The Big Picture Films it will only occur at the 4. June in the United States (Portuguese: Diogo Morgado, “Irregular”. Also in the Outsider Films Films4You, Yet, Stone lantern films, Legend main, Midas Filmes and Leopard Films You moved the entire schedule of releases.

In the USA, due to the advance of the outbreak of the coronavirus in several us States, the large cinema chains, such as AMC, Cinemark, Shelf, Landmark, Harkins Theatre, The Alamo Drafthouse, Showcase Cinemas and Bow Tie Cinemas shut up, and announced that the opening would be between the 6. (April), 12 Weeks (Mid-June). In the rest of the world, in countries such as France, Italy, South Korea, Spain, etc. all of their theaters have closed, to the government. China has opened today, the first cinema, but the result is zero audience.

See see see see see also: Prices for the Story, the party of Italian cinema, and Shows advanced

We advise our readers as soon as we have more information.