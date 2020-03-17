The daughter of Alessandra Ambrosio posing on the Coachella music festival: ‘proud mother’ – the one who

+







The daughter of Alessandra Ambrosio, Anja Louise performs on the Coachella festival (picture: Getty Images) The daughter of Alessandra Ambrosio, Anja Louise performs on the Coachella festival (picture: Getty Images)

Mama, Alessandra Ambrosio couldn’t have enjoyed more of the festival of music On the Coachella-2017 at the end of the week in California. The daughter of a model, Anja Louise, was at the age of 8 years, one of the venues for the event.

The model has a video shared on her Instagram on Sunday (16). “My little angel, as they crushed #mamãeorgulhosa,” writes Alessandra.

The small one has betrayed the trust and is the first on the page of the singer Devenra Banhart and the father, Jamie Mazurwho played the guitar. Wearing a white dress, and the ears of a cat, After leveling up in one of his presentation.





