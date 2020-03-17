The Black Widow he had his debut delayed Marvel Studios due to the multi-coronavirus. In the film, the floor, the heroine, expected to be debut in the April 30,. A new date has not yet been revealed (via And).

Read on for the synopsis of the film:In the Black widow, a spy thriller full of action, Marvel Studios, and Natasha Romanoff – Black Widow – confronts us with the darkest part of his profession, when it is connected into a dangerous conspiracy involving her past. Pursued by a relentless force that wants to take it, and you must be with your history as a spy, and the relationships are broken that you left when you became an avenger.“

The first is the return of the Scarlett Johanssonand also, in addition to Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour. The direction of the Cate Shortland.

The effect of the Corona-Virus on pop-culture

The COVID-19 is a new mutation in the family of coronavirus that is spreading with alarming speed, and as from December 2019, at the latest. China was the first country that confirmed this to be a victim of the epidemic, with infections and deaths are in all the provinces. Since then, the virus has been confirmed on four different continents, including South America, where Brazil, Argentina and Chile.

Films such as 007 – No Time To Die, Fast and the Furious 9, All The Year Round 2, Mulan, The New Mutants among other things, they had their debut was delayed because of the pandemic. Between the ages of 13 and 15 March, the United States Treasury reported its worst fundraising in the past 20 years to the evening.