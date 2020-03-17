The nine changes of costumes during her concert in Barcelona

In the past month of april Beyoncé surprised with two performances at the festival ‘Coachella’, was the first black woman to be the headliner. During his shows, the singer opted for a hoodie from Balmain with letters stamped and decorative application in light, signed by Balmain. After the success of clothing, luxury brand and the singer is a capsule collection launched on 13 July with three hoodies and t-shirts, inspired by the designs of the festival.

Your participation in the festival, the American was at the start of his new tour “On the run II’ will notify you, together with her husband, the rapper Jay-Zand last night she made her stop Barcelona. Beyoncé is regarded as one of the biggest style icons of, and during, the show of over two hours in the city of barcelona, the singer, he played in nine modifications of costumes.













Balmain the signing of the protagonist in different styles the singer was. To chose your first set, Beyonce in a tight mini-dress, long sleeves and a skirt with an asymmetrical finish. The piece was manufactured in combining a brilliant fabric with a floral print in a combination of shades of green, silver-red, with a pair of high heel booties in black.





For your second styling of the evening, the singer appeared in a sentence-is quite different than in the past. The your hair with a bandana, the appearance, what is the main role in a body in black patent leather with a v-neck that I discovered a bra in the same shade. On this occasion, changes to that of a pair of maxi boots over knee patent leather.













After starring in three of the songs, Beyoncé’s already the third group was led, inspired by the styling during his first world tour, solo “The Beyoncé Experience”. The look held the same maxi-boots made of patent leather, but this time combined with a two-parter, consisting of a jersey with fringes, patterned with yellow and black, and a mini skirt shiny.





The singer has not had an opportunity to wear one of the hottest trends in the fabric, iridescent. It is a design by Balmain, which she already wore for her appearance in ‘Coachella’ though, swapped the black tejid with hologram. The whole thing was a quilted jacket and combined with a body and a maxi-boots, led has the same optical effect.













Although it is not decanting of clothing with frequency, the singer played a ballad with a voluminous mini-dress is asymmetrical with a long queue. The sophisticated piece nude, was developed from tulle in the color and played with the ruffles around the collar, the sleeves and the skirt.





Beyoncé, explores new clothes, the afterlife of the classical bodies, the garment fetish of the singer. A new styling appeared on stage and was, with a lush layer of purple color, which contrast with the mini Golden dress full applications shiny. To the surprise of all, he added glasses from the retro style and brought a point for originality to the outfit.













Climb on a moving platform that rose up, and went over the audience, Beyoncé sang some of his popular topics with a long-sleeve body from Balmain. The design responds to the classic imprint of the ethnic origin of the company, combined with the application of silver and black.





One of the highlights of the locker room was their constant reference to styles, as introduced previously. New the popular look of the video clip is invented ‘Crazy in Love’, Beyoncé appeared with a t-shirt tank top bright contrasted with a pair of shorts, jeans, similar to those that have used their power in ‘Coachella’, and a pair of stilettos in red color.













The last styling kept a design similar to the dress in the color nude. It was a piece with an asymmetrical cut on the skirt, made from layers and ruffles and lace decorated with a maxi bow. The styling, color glossy black, to complement then again, with a pair of boots made of black leather.











