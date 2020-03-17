The photo, which Beyoncé has presented his children, twins: Sir Carter and Rumi

Copyright for the image

Pop star Beyonce announced on Friday the first picture of their children, twins, born less than a month ago.

In the publication in which the artist leaves by of her two babies in the arms, Beyoncéhe also confirmed the names of the two: Sir Carter and Rumi.

The image shows the singer, 35 years old, wearing a kind of linen cloth decorated with patterns of flowers and veil turquoise in the middle of a garden in front of the sea.

Beyoncé and to a boom of photos of pregnant women

The radiant photo that Beyoncé wowed the Americans, and broke the record of “likes” on Instagram

In less than an hour published, the photo had received, in the vicinity of two million “likes” in the social network Instagram.

“Sir Carter and Rumi meet today, a month“wrote the singer.

He boasted that this would be the name, the iban in the selection of the artists Beyoncéand her husband, the rapper Jay-Z, to baptize their children according to the registered trademark in the United States.

The famous couple has a daughter, Blue Ivy, 5 years.

This image is reminiscent of a similar, published the singer in February, in which you announced your pregnancy. Up to now, the picture is like with the most “Me” in the history of Instagram, with almost 11 million.