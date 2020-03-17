The problems of Shakira with the law

Shakira is an artist who has achieved on a consolidated basis to the international level during his 14-year career, the Colombian, fill the largest of stadiums, and their songs are heard on all sides. However, with a great fame is also a big problem with the dishes coming. Here you can watch the encounters of the Shak with the justice.

1. Spanish Hacienda

To explain, recently, the singer had, before a Spanish court in a complaint of the finances due fraud for more than 14 million euros.

2. Plagiarism

In 2005, a demand tremor was the singer of the puerto-rico Jerry Rivera the accused to plagiarize a song that you create in 1992, the tune of ‘Hips don ‘ t lie’.

Five years later he returned to face the charges of plagiarism, now the anthem of the football world Cup in South Africa this year, ‘Waka, Waka’. After Wilfrido Vargasthe Colombian pieces of his song was not copied to the “black may’.

In 2014, the singer of The tasting, the accused of plagiarism with her song “Loca is composing” with its tiger” to the Crazy, the topic of””, but the composer, the Dominicans had written the song and it was popular to do, the Colombian, with some modifications.

A year ago, the Colombian has faced other accusations of plagiarism by the song “The Bicycle”, it plays on the side of Carlos VivesCuba was against the singer Livam who brought you to the copy of the song “I want you”

3. The controversial separation

After a meeting of the League Gerard Piqué, Shak at the end of your relationship with Antonio de la Ruahowever, the relationship did not end well, because he sued and demanded compensation from 100.000, – euro of their career, when they were together. Until 2013, was received the news that would not be against your ex-partner, because we had signed a prenup.

4. Problems with employees

In 2012, he was awarded the lawsuit filed by two former employees of the house, the accused dismissal and they demanded the amount 130,000 GBP. Shak is arguing that the couple is working for you for more than 10 years, she was blackmailed with videos intimate of your and your partner, but at the end of numbers 190,000 euros per dismissal.