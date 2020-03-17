The separate? Ale Ambrosio celebrates 37 years of age, without the Mazur, and the business man explained that the Who

+







Alessandra Ambrosio celebrates 37 years of age, with their children (photo: playback/Instagram)

Jamie Mazur he uses his Instagram in the early hours of the morning of Thursday (11), which is to congratulate the top model Alessandra Ambrosio, who has two small children. With a picture of a model of the rio grande do sul, along the According to the9 and YearTo is 5, it melted, in the legend, after the speculation that the couple would be separated.

Click to enjoy the WHO’s on Instagram and know all about the famous!

“Happy anniversary to the love of my life, the one who gave me the two greatest gifts that a man can only dream. That all your dreams will come true. FOR ever and ever”, posted it on the model, of 37 years.

Times before, Ambrosio used her Instagram to post a photo to celebrate the date of the child and the mother Lucildabut no, the entrepreneur. “Celebrate my love”, he wrote about the show, the former angel of victoria’s Secret.

The SEPARATION?

According to the website of the american Us Weeklythe model and the entrepreneurs together since 2005, they wouldn’t be together anymore. “You try to keep the separation secret, but Alessandra has to come, and if you enturmado. She is no longer with the company, Jamie’s good for nothing,” said a source in the vehicle.

On the last photo, that Janice has in common with Jamie oliver on Instagram, was the Christmas, for the last three months. The employer did not have a picture with Janice long and the Christmas season. Searched for the issue, not to comment on the representative for the model that you have chosen, the possible split. WHO is always the representative, Janice, who said, commenting on the personal life of his client.





Alessandra Ambrosio celebrates 37 years of age, the mother and the child, (photo: playback/Instagram)





Alessandra Ambrosio celebrates 37 years of age, with their children (photo: playback/Instagram)





Alessandra Ambrosio celebrated her 37-year-old, with her children (photo: playback/Instagram)





In the middle of the rumors about the separation, Jamie Mazur, said the safe Ale Ambrosio (photo: playback/Instagram)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.