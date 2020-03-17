The top 5 changes, the looks of Jennifer Lopez

Ryan Holmes
Jennifer López.

Photo:
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez it is a star in the whole extent of the word, since the beginning of her career in the year 1991 has shown her diverse talents on stage and has managed, with the most famous red carpet with his versatile style. And your figure it is not the only one that can boastas evidence of this we 5 have their best looks.

1. Short hair

Jennifer Lopez on the carpet at the Academy awards/Los Angeles, 25. February 2007. Credit: Dvd,

For the Academy awards in 2007, the singer wore curls your hair cut, see it is very youthful and innocent.

2. Blonde

Jennifer Lopez visited “wake up America” (Univision) advertising for your last film, “the Hustler”/Miami, 13. september, 2019. Credit: Dvd.

Unlike the previous, this look-short, straight and blonde, a little claim showed full and ripe, as the strong woman is.

3. Smooth and long

Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet for the 17. edition of the Latin Grammy award for the best Spanish music/Las Vegas, 17. november of 2016. Credit: Dvd.

With her hair long and straight with a tendency, and it was one of the symbols, the Latin of the highlights of his era.

4. Retro and disheveled

Jennifer Lopez attended the premiere of the band that plays the major role in “The Back-up Plan”in Los Angeles, 21 april 2010. Credit: Dvd.

A style to see the fact, as every house-wife, without a doubt, the cut is retro-it was spectacular.

5. Black

Jennifer Lopez as Selena Quintanilla. Credit: SCOTT DEL AMO/AFP via Getty Images.

The appearance marked his career, and then burn the movie to the late Selena Quintanilla crowned as the reference for future productions of the singer. The hair black was sensational.

