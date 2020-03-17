To promote Beyoncé and Jay-Z veganism offers free tickets for life

Beyoncé Knowles (37 years old) is a authentic role model for millions of people through their music, understand their life style and their way of fashion and beauty. With 123 million followers on her profile of Instagram, the singer, born in Houston, is one of the claims, the important transactions for numerous brands, looking for the maximum promotion for your products.

However, the last campaign, with the main role with his partner Jay-Z (49) you try, people change their diet and will go through to the veganism, a lifestyle that is both more than just engaged. With a succulent range of his followers, have brought it is very difficult to refuse: free tickets to their concerts for life.

Both Beyoncé and the rapper want to limit the damage to the environment and desired, part of the campaign The Greenprint Projectthe inhabitants at the age of 18 years in the United States can sign up and, in exchange for a month of valuable products are produced, will receive two tickets per year for the next 30 years for concerts from Beyoncé or Jay-Z. Overall, we would speak here of around 10,000 euro, since the average price of a ticket for one of his appearances are 87 euros.

“We think of health, like a diet: some were not working for us, other. Children have changed our lives, more than anything else. Once we consider health as the truth, rather than a diet was much a mission for you, we share this truth and way of life as possible“said the couple in the beginning of the year.

Should not to a drastic change in the direction of vegan

Both Beyonce as well as Jay-Z understand that a change is so drastic, a person accustomed to eat meat, is the most complicated so you want each person to give you small changes in your diet for your health and the health of the planet. According to what the singer was posted on her profile of Instagram, you can opt for a Breakfast on the base of plants and on Mondays, do not eat any kind of meat. Your partner, for his part, two daily meals only with vegetables.