To see after the departure of grievous, Angelina Jolie hand-in-hand with the Zahara

By
Aslam Khattar
-
0
5


Dafter she has taken her eldest, Maddox, 18 years old, a University in South Korea, Angelina Diamond we now focus on the rest of the children, according to a note in the international press.

The artist was accepted to spend of the photographer some time with your daughter Zahara.

The two were spotted hand-in-hand in Long Beach, California, usa.

It is a progress that a mother and her daughter came out to do a kind of office, even if you don’t know what it was.

For the life of the Diamond in recent times it has been full of changes. In fact, a celebrity is not confessed, that they contain her tears with the departure of Maddox.

See the pictures below:

To view this publication in Instagram

#Angelina jolie with her daughter #Zahara after the fall #Maddox to leave Yonsei The University and revealed that she “cried the ugly:” if you left him in korea, South -. ________________________________ The beautiful actress looked effortlessly while dressed in earth tones, as she held hands with her 14-year-old daughter, who she has a close relationship. ________________________________ A teary-eyed Angelina was seen telling a group of students — “I’m leaving today; today is the day I’ll let him off.” — asked about how long she was staying in Korea for a while and drop Maddox off for his first Semester in college .. for MORE IMAGES (LINK IN BIO) #angelina jolie #Zahara joliepitt #Maddox joliepitt #family life

A publication jointly by the Hollywood Pipeline (@thehollywoodpipeline27. August, 2019, at the latest, at 4:55 pm PDT

Also read: The words of Angelina Diamond on the first day of the University, and of the son

Be the first to know.
Keep your web site voted for the fourth year in a row, in the consumer a choice.
Download our free App.

Apple Retail Store-Download
The Google Play-Download



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here