To stay to encourage, such as Salma Hayek and Ricky Martin in the house by a coronavirus

The star of Mexico, Salma Hayek, a message of comfort for his followers in the midst of a pandemic, a coronavirus, said: “we are all together in this,” the singer from puerto Rico Ricky Martin urged his fans to stay in the house.

Hayek and Martin joined many other artists, to give the spread words of encouragement from their social networks, such as the singer for the Uruguayan Jorge Drexler, the bat is an example for the world”, while remaining in their homes.

“The only thing we can do today, is that the decision to stay at home,” said Martin, in his account of Instagram, where he told them that he had to delay a concert tour in Mexico, so as to prevent the further spread of the virus.

“See you soon, love you all, blessings to you, and let us go on, that we will be fine”, he added with to the hashtags #YoMeQuedoEnCasa, #corona virus, #StayHome.

Hayek, the main role in “Frida” and “traffic – Nobody gets Out Clean”, he published on Instagram a photo of yourself on a chair, in white on a balcony, views of the horizon. It is not known whether the image is new or where it was made.

“I know that most of us do everything possible in order to stay in the house and in the distance, but at least we are all together in this, and the thinking of the most disadvantaged people,” he wrote.

Already, the singer of the Chilean Mo Sandner, which he posted on Instagram a photo of a kitchen with the words, “I’m in the house for ever and ever” (to Me, the thinning of the de-house training, on the publication of the original, while Juanes played a concert last Sunday, the player with the Spaniard Alejandro Sanz, in an event called #LaGiraSeQuedaEnCasa (the tour is in the home, in a free translation).



