Update Fortnite 12.20 – Epic is a helicopter on the Server Cybersport.pl

Almost a month after the beginning of the second season of the second Chapter in Fortnite, Epic Games decided on the first major changes. In the last Update with the number 12.20, we find such messages, such as a helicopter, and Spy game.

In a helicopter that is on the servers has been speculated already with the start of the new season, there is a place for five people. If the car didn’t have no weapons, are people who can be on Board the already collected guns. Each helicopter will be a half thousand points of life, after which he a quick self-destruction.

In the last Patch, the game system spy, part of the competing organization, i.e., the Ghost and the darkness was. Each faction will have its own technology for the development and use of games during the Operation. Among the bonuses, we find, in particular, faster reloading of the weapons, the roof covering from own production, the movement speed, as well as exclusive weapons. It is important that players can side rivalry change in the current season, in order to unlock all of the available technologies.

In addition to the helicopters, and spy games, Update 12.20 in Fortnite, and we find the new runway for helicopters, which is located in a Beautiful Park, a damaged oil platform in the South-Western tip of the island, as well as a number of new cosmetic items.