What Fortnite on the map has changed in the Update 12.20? Destroyed platform and change to a Pleasant Park

Today’s Update brought an incredibly important message, the you helicopter. Beside them, a little changed the map.

The players loved Epic Games for frequent changes, among other things, maps. During the Patch, with the note 12.20 on the island, only two things changed.

The platform was destroyed for some reason. It is not known who and why decided to get rid of it, while at the present time does not look too interesting.

The second change is the opening of the airfield in a Pleasant Park. It had to happen as already a couple of weeks ago. We will remind that the player bugował one of the holiday homes, is proposing changes at this point.

After a couple of weeks in fact, the box was open, revealing a secret runway for helicopters.

It seems that all the big changes. Maybe some places have been improved a little, but still has no information about that.