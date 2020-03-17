You will go in retirement? Angelina Jolie has no plans, outside of the cinema in the future

The hollywood actress Angelina Jolie is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, and all the signs are that fly that you are planning even higher in the next few years.
According to page Six, Angelina Jolie’s new partnerships and diversify their contacts, to produce a lot of new stuff in the future, far beyond the role of an actress, the in Evil: the mistress of Evil, the big highlight of the last few years.
Recommended Content:
Angelina Jolie is HATED, one of the famous places in Hollywood
According to page Six, Angelina Jolie has a contract with the Agency WME – William Morris Endeavor has. It is through him that the actress has plans to launch a series of books, documentaries, and other articles, and so much more in the next few years. The production of Angelina Jolie, the areas with themes dear to the actress, such as the right to education, protection of refugees, and taking care of children in crisis. Angelina Jolie is impressive in the trailer for the new movie from Marvel
“Angelina is supporting the search for a global company to their global ambitions… she wants to branch out and grow. All of this is about Angelina’s help in the creation of a platform to his or her knowledge in a number of humanitarian causes, international… You ask yourself, ‘How do I use my platform to more people involved and invested in the cause?’ The discussions will revolve around the documentary, film, books, events, lectures, and films, speak for a cause,” said a source to page Six. In addition to the new jobs, Angelina Jolie its strong as an actress is to continue. That is, in the Marvel comics, the debut at the end of the year. In this year, she also stars in the film, Who wants Me Dead.
See also:
According to page Six, Angelina Jolie has a contract with the Agency WME – William Morris Endeavor has. It is through him that the actress has plans to launch a series of books, documentaries, and other articles, and so much more in the next few years.
The production of Angelina Jolie, the areas with themes dear to the actress, such as the right to education, protection of refugees, and taking care of children in crisis.
Angelina Jolie is impressive in the trailer for the new movie from Marvel
“Angelina is supporting the search for a global company to their global ambitions… she wants to branch out and grow. All of this is about Angelina’s help in the creation of a platform to his or her knowledge in a number of humanitarian causes, international… You ask yourself, ‘How do I use my platform to more people involved and invested in the cause?’ The discussions will revolve around the documentary, film, books, events, lectures, and films, speak for a cause,” said a source to page Six. In addition to the new jobs, Angelina Jolie its strong as an actress is to continue. That is, in the Marvel comics, the debut at the end of the year. In this year, she also stars in the film, Who wants Me Dead.
“Angelina is supporting the search for a global company to their global ambitions… she wants to branch out and grow. All of this is about Angelina’s help in the creation of a platform to his or her knowledge in a number of humanitarian causes, international…
You ask yourself, ‘How do I use my platform to more people involved and invested in the cause?’ The discussions will revolve around the documentary, film, books, events, lectures, and films, speak for a cause,” said a source to page Six.
In addition to the new jobs, Angelina Jolie its strong as an actress is to continue. That is, in the Marvel comics, the debut at the end of the year. In this year, she also stars in the film, Who wants Me Dead.