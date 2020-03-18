‘007’, ‘Quick’, ‘Mulan’ was — The movie, that the release has been postponed because of the coronavirus – Monetary

+







The release schedule of Hollywood, was a hit in the final of the pandemic of the coronavirus. All of the major networks in the cinema of the United States, announced the closing of its halls in order to preserve the public health and the health of their employees. To place for the same reason, the elected executives of the major studios in the world, aside for an indefinite period of time, however, the largest part of the transactions for the year 2020.

Among the works affected are films with the voltage of the public’s expectations, such as “Mulan”, the new James Bond film, the ninth installment of ‘Fast and Furious’ and ‘Black Widow from the Marvel comics. Take a look at some of the key delays:

– ‘All The Year Round 2with a debut expected in the cinemas in the United States in the past week, the film written and directed by actor John Krasinski and his post was suspended for an indefinite period of time for the studios Paramount;

With premiere, originally scheduled for the 27. Day of March, ‘Mulanfrom Disney, it also has its release delayed for an indefinite period of time;





– It has already been postponed several times because of the internal problems of production, ‘The New Mutants‘would eventually be released on 3. April, but the Disney studio decided to postpone again the opening is not yet scheduled for release

– ‘007 – No time to Die‘it is the last film of actor Daniel Craig as the spy James Bond. Scheduled arrival in theaters, at the beginning of April, he had delayed his debut until November 2020;

The Marvel comics had hoped to start ‘The Black Widow“with Scarlett Johansson, on 1. May, but the opening was postponed for an indefinite period of time;

The ninth film in the franchise ‘Fast and the Furiousit had planned a launch for may 22, 2020, in theaters in the United States. Universal studios decided to delay the Start until April 2021;





The studio, Sony has now postponed the release of the child ‘Peter Rabbit 2‘3. April to 7. Day of August, in the year 2020, in the cinema of the United States of America;

Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, the horror produced by film ‘Antlers“I had expected to start on 17 April, but was pushed back. There is still no new date for the premiere;





The romantic Comedy, ‘The Lovebirds‘this is the star of the actress Issa Rae and actor Kumail Nanjiani is the debut for April was planned in 3, 2020, but it has been moved to the Paramount for an indefinite period of time for the studios;

– Led by main cast members Dev Patel, the cinebiografia of the magic he Had called the “The Personal history of David Copperfieldthe release had fixed for the 8. May, but Disney has delayed for an indefinite period of time;

The Police – ‘Woman in the window‘, played by actress Amy Adams, and I had lançame planned for 15 may, in the year 2020. Also from Disney, the film was delayed and has not been for a planned debut;

– Set in the same universe as the franchise’s “games of the Mortal”, and played by the actor Chris Rock ‘The Spiralhad its premiere on may 15, 2020, but it has been postponed and has not yet announced a new start date for the film.





