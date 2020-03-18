After about 20 charges, penalty shoot out, the Palm wins in the reestreia in Luxembourg

In the first game, the coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo is in his fifth spell at Palmeiras, won the shoot the team a penalty of-10-9-team-National (Colombia), the Florida Cup in the USA. The match ended with a draw without goals in the regular season. The result of the hand area of two points in the tournament, friendly match, while Atlético won the Nacional.

Luxembourg has climbed to the palm tree-card-holder: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Felipe Melo, Gustavo, Gomez, Diogo Santos, Bruno Henry, Patrick, Paula, and Lucas Lima, Raphael, O, a midfielder and Luiz Adriano. The team touched has been, in the training of the pre-season, played well in the first half of the match against the Colombian population.

The most important change is to the steering wheel Felipe Melo, of the occupation, as a defender with the captain’s armband s. It bobeou in the ball, but Marcos Rocha to fix it, and stepped back to Weverton. In a couple of commandments, and Felipe Melo is still so, as if it were a steering wheel coming out for the score and the opponent is in the middle of the field. This is something that needs to be adjusted so as not to make a hole in the defensive line.

This was not a novelty in the palm trees, so that in the year 2020, it was a good performance from the midfielder. On the right side of the attack, he tried a single movement, and that was the safety valve of the team. As well as their partners, however, the midfielder was not in the position of danger in the club Atletico Nacional.

On the way out of the break, the striker said that the first game of the season. “In the beginning. To warm up when you begin, it is only (the first step). The most important thing is to move and the Tempo of the game is to be good in the championship. We still need a lot of ball in the exit, then we are sinning. But it is all the time we are going to adjust to the style,” he said Dudu.

The palm came back for the second time: Jailson; Mayke, Rt, Emerson, Santos, Victor Luis, Ramirez, Gabriel, Boy, and Joe, Rafael (replaced by Alan, at age 35, one hour); Gabriel Veron, William and Wesley. The highlights are the new-comers were to the occupation, the professional, Gabriel, the Boy and the storm.

The match became more open in the second half, the two teams to the pot. Jailson saved us with a shot of the Quiñones, and on the rebound, with a Latino. The palm has, responded very quickly with Gabriel’s child, and that he sent a bomb from a distance, and pleaded for the defense of goalkeeper Square shape. Maria and Zé Rafael has also led to the danger.

In the last few minutes, Gabriel Veron is a good chance, and the referee missed was a penalty, in the storm, took in the surroundings. So, the winner of the friendly match that was decided in a shoot-out. Victor Luis, the couple, Alan and he was a Boy, He, the Holy one, Be you, Mayke, and Veron shot. Not to beat the only Jailson, because he defended the charges of the Velazquez.

The Palm plays on Saturday against the New York city, for the Florida Cup. The first official game of the season is next Wednesday, against, by means of their debut in the championship.