Angelina Jolie and the kids: the actress no longer wanted to be a mother, but changed his mind, because his films

Kevin Winter/Getty Images



With six children, Angelina Jolie has always been considered one of the mothers of a caring and engaged in the world. What few people know, that, in fact, the actress has not been maintained, the dream of the maternity, since she was a child.

“It’s strange, I really didn’t want to have a baby, I never wanted to be pregnant. I never saw myself as a mother,” ever said Angelina’s a special occasion. The maternity ward was so unexpected, and the question is in the foreground, in the lives of the famous with the movie “Maleficent: the mistress of Evil”came.

Angelina Jolie: motherhood and the movies

Kevin Winter/Getty Images



The film is the sequel to “Evil” it is a storm in the Angelina. A complex, full of character, is very sell similar to, and this dilemma made them to think about what it really means to be a mother and have a family.

As well as Maleficent ‘ Angelina is a mother in a way that was outside of the box. In the film, the character is never seen, it was know as a mother is to learn, Dawn, so I wanted to protect you, for always.

Walt Disney Pictures



In the real world, had something very similar in the past. She had very strong opinions about a child that has changed completely in preparation for the other life: “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” in 2001.

The adventure is based on the video game series has been filmed in Cambodia, a country in South-East Asia. The hospitality of the poverty of the people touched my heart so much that your idea of motherhood has changed in an unexpected way. “All of a sudden it was very clear that my son was in the country somewhere,” said the actress.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Matching Christian Dior/Getty Images



In 2002, Angelina Jolie her first child, Maddox Chivan, adopted from an orphanage in Battambang, Cambodia. At the time, the actress, married to actor Billy Bob Thornton, who, in spite of that, the earlier the adoption, split from the famous agreed, only a couple of months. She went to the child as the mother is unique.

In 2005, Jolie’s daughter, Zahara Marley, adopted a six-month-old Baby from an orphanage in Ethiopia. At the same time, was hanging out with Brad Pitt, with whom he had his first biological daughter, Shiloh Nouvel, born in 2006. A year later, would the couple adopt a child, three-year-old Pax Thien from an orphanage in ho-chi-minh-city.

Monica Schipper



At the Cannes Film Festival in may 2008, Angelina and confirmed that she is expecting twins. In July, she gave birth to Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline. Anyone who has ever thought about a mother, a famous photo showed a great talent for motherhood.

Angelina Jolie with her children-biological and adopted be said, that the face, the chest open, and the distortion, in the context of this relationship and know that love is stronger than blood, is a message, which you can see in the “future”, “The maternity, it may not be traditional, but she loves her daughter with all of her strength,” he said in an interview. Check out the video below for a comment from the actress about the film, and the relationship between a mother and her daughter:

Angelina Jolie and the kids