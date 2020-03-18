Anne Hathaway is to premiere and shows, barrigão

Last Thursday (10.), the premiere of the Modern love series was on Amazon Prime, for the first time on Saturday, 18. October. But, with so many famous people that went there, they called my attention, more than any other: Anne Hathaway.

In addition to being one of the most important protagonists of the new album, Anne Hathaway, drew attention to the barrigão pregnant and expecting her second child with actor Adam Shulman. They are the parents of Jonathan, 3 years old.

During their passage through the red carpet, Hathaway was all smiles for the photographers. At the event, the actress chose a dress cut low.

In Modern love, Anne plays the character Lexi. The series is about human relationships, the style of the Sex and the city, but the Central figures of the female and the male.

In addition to Hathaway, Tina Fey, Gary Carr, Dev Patel, John Slattery, and Catherine Keener, and Olivia Cooke in the cast.

