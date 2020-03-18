Becky G don’t want to make comparisons with Katy Perry, or Demi Lovato

Becky G the us admits American journal Cosmopolitanyour beginnings in music were difficult, because you interfere with the comparisons with artists, the successful, such as Katy Perry and Demi Lovato.

The interpreter “Bad Santa” she reported that her first success, “Becky From the Block”, it was pure luck, the same with their biggest hit “Shower”), in which Becky G claims would have been sung by other artists of the time and would have the same success that you have with her.

“The truth is that the song was bigger than me”, I emphasize Becky “Yes, it was a song to be successful. Everyone can have sung this song would have worked very well, because it was catchy, and he was super happy and it was a jam-summer,” explains the singer.

Becky G don’t want to be like Demi Lovato

Becky G recalls that he has many collaborations with international artists such as Pitbull, David Guetta and Fifth Harmony, but none of these projects, it is the singer, so that the insured, the want you to your step, and it is not intended, like Demi Lovato or one of the other artists of the time.

“It’s because there’s already a Katy Perry is already a Demi Lovato”.

“I’m Becky and I started out with roots in the city, so I had to take a break.”, Becky G. replied

Without a doubt, Becky G made the right decision, already reached, that a success of the unthinkable with their latest album “Mala Santa”, which already reached # 85 in the lists of ” Billboard 200 in the United States. UU. And the number three in the list of the best albums of latinos in the United States. UU.

The singer tried to the industry, the make-up through cooperation with international brands, such as ColourPop



