Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera is a tribute

The singer Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera developed, a musical tribute to the deceased, the former and American entrepreneurs Kobe Bryant and his daughter Giannawhile the public mourning was a celebration on Monday in the city of Los Angeles (USA).

The ceremony took place at the Staples Center, the arena, the sporting home of the basketball team Los Angeles Lakerswhere Bryant led a large part of his career, was a combination of talk and musical performances, which began, as you Beyoncé on the stage, surrounded by red flowerswhere was the podium in the main.

“I’m here because I love Kobe,” said the American artist, in front of the attending on call, “the singing is so strong that she is in heaven.”

Maybe in a suit jacket and pants, color mustard, the artist is a “medley” offered, arranged, slow and nostalgic songs “XO” and “Halo”.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hu3rn5EKsO4(/embed)

After a painful speech of basketball legend, Michael Jordan, with tears in the eyes of Bryant as a friend, someone who always had what is remembered, “warning” and as a father, he passed the word to the composer, and actress Alicia Keys.

On this occasion, the artist who sang, but also played it on the piano, the Sonata “moonlight Sonata” of Beethoven, the, Bryant had found that your favorite music, or classical music.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gfZmsK4rTc8(/embed)

Alicia Keys ended with gestures of gratitude, looked up, and he expressed his love to the widow, who sat in the audience, accompanied by her three daughters surviving.

The ceremony, to the conclusion Christina Aguilera, he played a version of “Ave Maria” in Italian, one of the five languages, the Kobe Bryant spoke fluently, besides English, Spanish, German and mandarin.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnjMSju7HCs(/embed)

Other celebrities from the world of show business participated in the funeral to the public, between the Jennifer Lopez, the rapper Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and Kanye West stressed.

The entrepreneurs took the inside Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and the exmodelo Gabrielle Union and accompanied him to her husband, ex-NBA player Dwyane Wade.

The exjugadores basketball Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’neal, Phil Jackson, Jerry West, Rick Fox, LeBron James and more than a hundred-star hotel of the American basketball also attended the tribute.