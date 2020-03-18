Beyoncé and Adidas-to be, to eat the world with a great project

Because the second parts

also good are! This Tuesday, the CEO of the German brand AdidasKasper Rorsted, announced that there is a second part of the

acclaimed collaboration with Beyoncé this

year. Such information was through CNN. Later,

he participated in a conference call with investors and analysts the company

give more details.

As part of his speech, Kasper

said: “no matter whether it is shoes or clothing, we will do

pitches along the this year in two categories, in which Beyoncé brings her

inspiration, your creativity and your brand with a unique brand Adidas”. By

on the other hand, described the QueenB as the “most influential artist

in the world today”.

What is new between Beyoncé and Adidas

18. January, Beyoncé, and Adidas adding to the movement, without labels, without a gender and is neutral, dominated the catwalks of the world. To launched their new collection by the name of “Yvy Pack” including a high-end products, such as shoes, apparel and accessories in the colors dark red, orange and cream. Other clothing, such as overalls, trousers, t-shirts, shorts, and Cycling with the label of “gender-neutral”.

Interestingly, the renowned German brand, opened on the Board

the game 2020, which, with a great use to the diva, 38 years old, as

the goal is to capture the attention the female audience. A few

months, has the company to register a decline in their numbers due to the campaigns

to create the greedy, the Nike and your biggest rival Puma, together with

Rihanna

The singer Beyoncé is the only one that you can use your body to advertise for a new business, and still remains to be the spirit of haute couture, of its sensuality and its striking curves in a single image. It is recently shared on their official accounts, a cash advance from your brand Yvy Parkat the hand of the company Adidas. It is a collection of sneakers came to revolutionize the market of sports.