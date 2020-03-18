Beyoncé discover one of the worst news of your life, and so has responded

The tv show “Good Morning America” has announced an exclusive interview with the father of Beyoncé, Mathew Knowles, shows that suffers from breast cancer.

On 1. in October, the program “Good Morning America” has published on twitter a feed of an interview with Mathew Knowles, in which she realizes that your 67 years old and suffers from cancer. “Morning in ‘Good Morning America’, Mathew Knowles, father of Beyoncé, sits with Michael Strahan and shows their fight against breast cancer.”

Also in the program told how it is, this disease and how it was, to tell the news to your family, especially his daughter, Beyoncé, with the help of a relationship a little tense, since in 2011 distribute, as an agent.

Breast cancer only affects between 1% and 3% of menand the processing is identical to that of the women, it all depends on in which phase they will heal to start.

Beyoncé, for her part, when he decided to of the message, with his father and a few tests. “Immediately warned my family, because this is a matter of genetics, which means that the risk to my daughters, or even grandchildren, is larger”.

The artist, in addition, have used hidden in topics such as law, after he quit a company, the name of his daughter.

None of the protagonists have wanted to make public the result of the analysis, but we hope you still Beyoncé neither his sister to this disease and your father is better soon.