Beyoncé shares (finally) a photo of your twins

Whether you believe it or not, for about a year Beyoncé mother was triple for the second time and play: their twins Rumi and Sir Carter-Knowles you came to this world in June 2017, and since then, they introduced in the society, perhaps, in a robe of Palomo Spain, we did not see them again.

However, now, after returning from their tour through Europe, as you finally, we were able to meet you from up close: the singer has shared on his official website, this is used almost mode visual diary, several images these days with the family; one of them, with their twins in the womb.

Beyonce.com

Beyonce.com

In addition to this long-awaited family portrait in addition to their twins, Beyoncé together, the snapshots in the summer, of her, of her husband Jay-Z and their first daughter, Blue Ivy, in the summer season of entertainments. There’s nothing more to see the little one posing in their entrance to the swimming pool hidden behind a pair of sunglasses, a suit steering wheel at the neckline and a cocktail of orange (no alcohol) on hand. To see who has thought inevitably in your future-the first day of the holiday?