Coronavirus: Declaration Of Emergency In Australia

Australia declared a state of emergency on Wednesday following a growing outbreak of the Coronavirus. Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday declared a human biosecurity emergency in the country and said that the country’s citizens should abandon all foreign travel due to the Coronavirus epidemic. He also warned that this deadly virus can persist for at least 6 months. Due to which corona can emerge as a major crisis.

After the formal declaration of emergency, the government has got the power to order the closure of cities or areas, impose curfew and quarantine people. All these steps are believed to be necessary to stop the spread of the virus.